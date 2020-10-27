donuts

New over-the-top doughnut shop serves up wild flavors to Houston

Photo courtesy of Hurts Donuts.

An over-the-top new doughnut shop is officially open near Memorial Park. Hurts Donut has replaced the shuttered Dunkin' Donuts at 5801 Memorial Dr., the establishment announced on Facebook.

Founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife duo Tim and Kas Clegg, Hurts has grown from its original home in Springfield, Missouri, to over 20 locations in nine states. The shop distinguishes itself with its name - a pun for a relatively harmless childhood prank - and being open all the time, "25/8" in the company's parlance.

Hurts serves all the usual flavors, but it's primarily known for over-the-top, candy-covered varieties like the E.T. (covered in Reese's Pieces), the Cookie Monster (blue frosting and cookie dough), and the Cotton Candy. Customers will also find giant, oversized cinnamon rolls.

