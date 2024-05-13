Best cookware on sale from Our Place, Henckels and more

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best kitchen essentials. Shop top products from Our Place, Henckels and more, up to 70% off, for a limited time only.

69% off Amazon HENCKELS 12-Piece Knife Set $90

$296.50 Shop now at Amazon

42% off Amazon HENCKELS 7-Piece Knife Set $79.95

$140 Shop now at Amazon

First up, let's talk about precision in the kitchen. These Henckels Knife Sets are available in various sizes, and here we have the 7-piece and 12-piece set. Crafted with precision and designed for durability, this set is a game-changer for any chef. They come with multiple different knives, including a pairing knife and a chef knife. You'll also get the knife block included. From slicing to dicing, it's your ultimate kitchen companion. Shop it now for up to 70% off.

15% off Our Place Our Place Wonder Oven $165

$195 Shop now at Our Place

26% off Our Place Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $110

$150 Shop now at Our Place

31% off Our Place Our Place Cast Iron Hot Grill $65

$95 Shop now at Our Place

Our Place currently has its Spring sale going on, with up to 40% off sitewide. The versatile Wonder Oven does it all - from braising to baking, it's a true multitasker. Say goodbye to clutter in your kitchen, because this beauty replaces eight traditional cookware pieces. Speaking of versatility, meet the Our Place Always Pan. Whether you're sautéing, steaming, or frying, this pan can do it all. Plus, it's designed with a non-stick ceramic coating for easy cooking and cleaning. Finally, the Hot Grill is your perfect companion for all your breakfast, lunch and dinner needs. From burgers to roasted veggies, this pan ensures even heating and is over-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

22% off Amazon Bumble Premium Kitchen Towels $23.99

$30.99 Shop now at Amazon

Now, let's talk about the unsung heroes of the kitchen - Bumble Towels Premium Kitchen Towels. With their ultra-absorbent and quick-drying design, these towels are a must-have for any kitchen. Shop them in multiple colors up to 30% off.

46% off Amazon CAROTE Pots and Pans Set $79.99

$149.99 Shop now at Amazon

The 10-piece Carote Pot & Pans Set comes with multiple frying pans, a saucepan, a casserole pot and more. Each cookware is non-stick and handwash only, and comes with a stainless steel base for quick and even heating. Whether you're preparing a hot stew or your favorite stir fry, the Carote set is the kitchen essential you need - and it makes a great gift too. Shop the set now for under $100.

