Walmart brand organic zucchini voluntarily recalled because of possible salmonella

Product was sold in 18 states, including Illinois, Texas
LOS ANGELES -- Check your refrigerator: Some organic zucchini is being recalled due to contamination concerns.

Los Angeles-based World Variety Produce is recalling the vegetables because they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections.

The zucchini is sold at Walmart under the brand Organic Marketside, the retailer's organic produce brand.

Anyone who bought the product is urged to throw it out.

The recall was initiated because a single lot of imported organic zucchini tested positive for salmonella as a result of routine FDA sampling.

World Variety Produce says Organic Marketside zucchini was distributed through select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Details on the recall available from the FDA here.

Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT.

