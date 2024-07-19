Bissell recalls 3.2 million handheld Steam Shot cleaners for burn hazards

NEW YORK -- Bissell has recalled about 3.2 million handheld Steam Shot cleaners, which are popular across social media, after more than 150 burn injury reports.

The recall, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, said that the steam cleaner, a popular item on TikTok under the hashtag #CleanTok, can expel hot water or steam onto an individual while heating up or during use, which can cause burns.

The handheld steamers, which come in a variety of colors, are among the top search results for "steam cleaner" on TikTok.

Bissell said it received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the steamer, which includes 157 reports of minor burn injuries.

The steamer has been sold at Target, Walmart and other department and home goods stores. They were also available online at Bissell, Amazon and HSN from August 2008 through May 2024.

The recall targets steam cleaners in the model series 39N7 and 2994. "STEAM SHOT" or "POWER STEAMER" is printed on the side of the affected product.

The recall also includes about 355,000 units that were sold in Canada.

Bissell, a vacuum company, said customers should stop using the cleaners and contact them to receive either a $60 credit or a $40 refund. Consumers should visit this site to register for the recall.

