Shooter on the run after killing Dallas visitor outside private party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A visitor from Dallas was shot to death Sunday morning at a large party on Houston's south side.It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Orem Drive and Hiram Clarke.Officers were in the area working a burglary call when they heard shots fired nearby and found a man unresponsive on the ground at a private event venue, according to Houston police.The victim had gotten into an altercation with someone at the party, witnesses told police, and multiple shots were fired when the shooter chased the victim, police said.The man, in his early 20s, was shot in the leg and was pronounced dead at a hospital.The shooter, described as a black man around six feet tall with a skinny build, left in a black vehicle, according to police.The victim was not immediately identified.