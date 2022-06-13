drug arrest

5 people arrested after drug raid in SW Houston barber shop, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A barber shop in southwest Houston was raided on Tuesday, June 7 after authorities believed the business and a neighboring office space were a front to sell narcotics.

Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Office, along with the Katy Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested five people in the execution of a search warrant at the Only Good Barber Shop in the 4200 block of Kirkwood.

Officials said the arrests were the culmination of a multi-agency investigation that began one month ago.

Crack cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, fentanyl, ecstasy and other illegal drugs were found inside the barber shop along with two stolen firearms and several thousands of dollars in cash.

Arthur Rodgers, 37, Robert Boyd, 46, Michael Dozier, 35, and Princess Dixon, 21, were arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Rogers, Boyd and Dozier were also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Also among those arrested was Damion Whitfield, who had a warrant for his arrest out of Louisiana on a burglary charge.

Deputies say that Dozier, at the time of this arrest, was out on a $2,500 bond on two other felony charges from an arrest in December. Whitfield was also out on bond on an assault charge filed in August.
