$2M worth of meth found in mobile home near Scenic River Drive in east Harris County =

(1of2) on 4/15/222, The HCSO Organized Crime Section, Narcotics Unit, responded to a call-out from @HCSO_D3Patrol in reference to a female call the police that she was under the influence and could not take care of her two year old child. pic.twitter.com/NeGyWFQEA9 — HCSO Special Investigations Division (@HCSO_SID) April 15, 2022

(2of2) units arrived to find that the female was manufacturing crystal meth in her home. Narc Units and @hcfm removed approximately 112 kgs of crystallized meth and 87.2 kgs of liquid meth worth approx $2 million. The female was arrested and the child is with CPS. Great work!!! pic.twitter.com/yd2FMGFIzm — HCSO Special Investigations Division (@HCSO_SID) April 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after police discover $2 million in worth inside of a home in Harris County Friday, Houston police say.Harris County deputies responded to a call that stemmed from the woman saying she was under the influence and was unable to care for her two-year-old son at 11643 Scenic River DriveWhen police arrived the woman was found to be cooking meth and discovered that the home was operating as a fully functional crystal meth lab by HPD's High Hazard drug lab unit.Approximately 112 kilograms of crystallized meth and 87.2 kilograms of liquid meth were recovered from the home, according to HCSO's Special Investigations.Both the woman and child were taken to the hospital. The child has since been taken into Child Protective Services. The woman is facing federal charges.