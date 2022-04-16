drug bust

$2M worth of meth found in mobile home near Scenic River Drive in east Harris County =

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after police discover $2 million in worth inside of a home in Harris County Friday, Houston police say.

Harris County deputies responded to a call that stemmed from the woman saying she was under the influence and was unable to care for her two-year-old son at 11643 Scenic River Drive

When police arrived the woman was found to be cooking meth and discovered that the home was operating as a fully functional crystal meth lab by HPD's High Hazard drug lab unit.



Approximately 112 kilograms of crystallized meth and 87.2 kilograms of liquid meth were recovered from the home, according to HCSO's Special Investigations.

Both the woman and child were taken to the hospital. The child has since been taken into Child Protective Services. The woman is facing federal charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestchild protective servicesdrug bustmeth lab
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
2 guilty in distributing 777 kilos of meth in Houston
50 people arrested in 105-count narcotics indictment
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
Gold-plated pistol found during drug bust near Port Arthur
TOP STORIES
1 killed after police chase ends in crash
Surveillance photos of Spivey's Uptown shooting suspects released
Breezy, warm, and muggy Easter Weekend
Aspiring rapper found shot to death in his home in NE Houston
Texas City explosion survivors remember the horror from 1947
100 lifeguards to be hired at Houston pools for summer 2022
Woman says unwanted shoes keep showing up on doorstep
Show More
3-year-old at center of 2019 life support battle leaves TX hospital
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
Suspect who pointed at kidnapping victim's tire issue now in custody
Man found fatally shot outside N. Harris County apartments
Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' has died
More TOP STORIES News