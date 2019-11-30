One of four suspects arrested after deadly home invasion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made after a deadly home invasion claimed the life of Jose Pina.

Deputies have identified a suspect as 20-year-old Gabriel Villegas.

Villegas is charged with capital murder after Pina, a husband and father of three, was shot inside his apartment in October.

Investigators told ABC13 they got away with cash and marijuana.



Deputies say Pina, his wife and kids were asleep when four masked men broke into their residence.

The men stole a backpack and a safe that had marijuana and thousands in cash inside.

Authorities were able to identify and locate Villegas vehicle through surveillance cameras.

The car he used was also a part of a purse-snatching incident in September.

After running the plates, police located Villegas and were able to make an arrest.

He admitted to driving the group to the apartment on the night of the home invasion, but says he did not pull the trigger.

Police are still looking for the remaining suspects.

The judge did not set a bond.

