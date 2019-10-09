Father killed in home invasion as wife and 3 kids slept in W. Harris County

By
A father was killed as his family slept inside their apartment during a home invasion Wednesday morning in west Harris County.

This happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Green Meadows Apartments in the 17300 block of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

Deputies say four men wearing hoodies forced their way into the apartment by breaking the glass door of the patio.

The men then allegedly tried to rob the victim, who was shot. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.

His wife and three young children, who were not injured, were inside their home at the time.

According to authorities, the children range in age from two to seven years old. Officials are in the process of interviewing the wife.

Detectives only had a vague description of the men, saying they were four black males.

Investigators told ABC13 they got away with cash and marijuana.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhome invasionman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officer hits and kills bicyclist while responding to call
Frantic phone calls made by Deputy Dhaliwal's accused killer
Shooter at large after blasting bullets at League City home
Lovely Wednesday morning, stronger cold front Friday
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
Target to power new Toys R Us website
Astros facing elimination after Game 4 ALDS loss
Show More
Siblings found hanging in basement before dying: affidavit
Amazon driver takes photo of delivered package, then steals it
Digital Deal of the Day
Fight over $4 billion in federal flood funds gets personal
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
More TOP STORIES News