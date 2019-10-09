Father killed in home invasion as wife and 3 kids slept in W. Harris County

A father was killed as his family slept inside their apartment during a home invasion Wednesday morning in west Harris County.This happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Green Meadows Apartments in the 17300 block of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.Deputies say four men wearing hoodies forced their way into the apartment by breaking the glass door of the patio.The men then allegedly tried to rob the victim, who was shot. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.His wife and three young children, who were not injured, were inside their home at the time.According to authorities, the children range in age from two to seven years old. Officials are in the process of interviewing the wife.Detectives only had a vague description of the men, saying they were four black males.Investigators told ABC13 they got away with cash and marijuana.