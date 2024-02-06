'On Your Feet!' musical celebrates story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan to Houston at Hobby Center

H-Town, it's time to get your groove on! Theater Under The Stars musical called "On Your Feet!" runs through Feb. 11 at The Hobby Center. Tickets are still available.

H-Town, it's time to get your groove on! Theater Under The Stars musical called "On Your Feet!" runs through Feb. 11 at The Hobby Center. Tickets are still available.

H-Town, it's time to get your groove on! Theater Under The Stars musical called "On Your Feet!" runs through Feb. 11 at The Hobby Center. Tickets are still available.

H-Town, it's time to get your groove on! Theater Under The Stars musical called "On Your Feet!" runs through Feb. 11 at The Hobby Center. Tickets are still available.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The musical "On Your Feet!" brought to you by Theater Under The Stars is now playing at the Hobby Center. It portrays the true story of icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

They brought Latin pop to the mainstream, and this production tells that story along with a more personal look at the couple's life together as they became trailblazers in the music industry.

One of the actors in the ensemble has a special Houston connection. Glendaliris Torres-Greaux shared her story with Eyewitness News. She said performing at the Hobby Center was a special experience because she grew up watching theater there as an audience member. She said walking back into the space brought tears to her eyes.

"On Your Feet!" runs through Feb. 11 at The Hobby Center. Tickets are still available.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.