sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of The Golden Girls Movie Tickets!

Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie giveaway

On The Red Carpet and Fathom Events are giving away Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie Tickets!

The Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie ticket giveaway starts at 6am PT on Thursday, June 9, 2022 and ends at 11:59pm PT on Saturday, June. 11, 2022.

20 winners will receive a pair of "Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie" tickets on Sunday, June 12, 2022 to screen the film in theaters June 14, 2022 nationwide.

This screening of the most memorable episodes is only in theaters on June 14, 2022, you don't want to miss this unforgettable tribute to TV's favorite "Golden Girls"!

Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents who reside in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesticketsmoviessweepstakes rulessweepstakesotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SWEEPSTAKES
Enter for a chance to win Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets!
Aulani 2022 On The Red Carpet Sweepstakes
ABC13's Disney Princess: The Concert presented by Pandora Jewelry
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing woman reported missing in April, HPD says
Leaders plead for action on Texas gun laws after Uvalde tragedy
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details of Capitol riot in 1st hearing
Fort Bend Co. congressman says death threats were left on his phone
Grandfather, 4 grandsons died of gunshot, stab wounds, autopsy shows
Triple digits expected this weekend, small rain chance next week
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents were killed in Houston
Show More
Designer Turns to Ted after renovation delays
Coyote attack on cat in Surfside Beach was caught on video
Robot ump in use at Astros' AAA team could be on track for MLB
Family storms out of courtroom as bond denied for Katy brothers
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
More TOP STORIES News