homicide investigation

1 shot to death at south side gas station on Old Spanish Trail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot to death Friday night and another was detained at a southside gas station.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Old Spanish Trail and Allegheny.

The victim drove up to the gas station, got out of their vehicle and approached another car when shots were fired, according to Houston police. Investigators said they were looking for others who may have been involved in the incident, but no descriptions were released.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the confrontation or if the person detained faced charges related to the incident.
