Oklahoma man abused children he fathered with stepdaughter: court documents

An Oklahoma City, OK, or OKC, man abused the children he fathered with his stepdaughter, according to court documents.

Oklahoma City police said they found 5 children, all under 18, with 'poor hygiene, foul odor and lack of dental care'

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Court documents allege an Oklahoma man fathered children with his stepdaughter, when she was as young as 12.

The documents are detailing the abuse the man is also accused of inflicting on his children.

Oklahoma City detectives said they found five children, all under the age of 18 with "poor hygiene, foul odor and lack of dental care."

According to documents, two of the children were non-verbal and could not communicate.

Other children told police they were touched inappropriately.

"We always thought something was going on in there," one neighbor told KOCO.

"It hurts me because I got to see the young ones," she said. "They never left the house, only with him."

Court documents say a business owner who the suspect worked for contacted police back in August after she grew concerned.

The suspect would clean her business.

She told police he brought a woman, who he identified as his stepdaughter, to help, but the owner witnessed them "hugging and kissing," so she called police.

According to court documents, that tip led to the discovery at the home.

The suspect admitted to investigators that the young children are his and his stepdaughter's.

She would have been 12 years old when she first gave birth.

He also said, "The children had never been to the doctor and were all home birthed without a medical professional present."