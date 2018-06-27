The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill near Tabbs Bay, not far from the Fred Hartman Bridge.According to the Coast Guard, about 40 barrels of crude oil were discharged from a deteriorated valve on a platform owned by Siempre Energy.On Tuesday evening, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Incident Management Division watchstanders were notified by Texas General Land Office personnel of a 3-mile crude oil slick in the vicinity of Tabbs Bay.Oil Mop LLC was contracted to respond to the spill and is currently on scene. Officials say the source of the oil has been secured and an estimated 25 barrels of crude oil have been recovered so far.The Coast Guard will continue to monitor recovery efforts.