Liberty County residents arrested for allegedly damaging pipeline are claiming retaliation

Liberty County neighbors say they've been dealing with oil leaks for months, but the company that owns the pipes says the residents are to blame.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a big controversy brewing just outside the small town of Dayton in Liberty County.

Residents claim they have been dealing with oil leaks for months, but Jay Management Company, the company that owns the pipes, says the residents are to blame, and this week some of those residents were arrested.

On July 18, Ximena Santos, Jose Santana Argueta Jr., Maria Nares, Fernando Garcia, Miriam Gonzalez, and Walter Chapman Jr. were arrested by the Liberty County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and charged with damaging/destroying critical infrastructure. They are all in a legal battle with Jay Management Company.

"It's a lie. All lies," Arely Garcia, whose mother was arrested, said. "At this point, we feel like it's never going to stop."

The residents own property off FM 1413. Jay Management owns the mineral rights and has been drilling there for years. One resident, who is not involved in the controversy and did not wish to be identified, says everyone was aware of the situation when they bought the property.

"They told us there were live pipes. There were pipes above the ground, and Jay Management is allowed to come through our property," he said.

Last fall, one family said they discovered an oil spill, and there have been more ever since.

"It's very hazardous. It causes cancer and other diseases. It's already in our water and on our land," Amaris Argueta said.

Jay Management says there have been a total of nine spills or leaks this year, and they say they have complied with regulations regarding the cleanup process. They have posted video updates on their Twitter account.

While the families say the old and rusted equipment is to blame, Jay Management says they were "intentionally or unintentionally caused by surface residents," according to a statement. The ninth incident "came from a pipe that was not being used. It appeared the pipe was intentionally damaged, and a valve was turned on to create the spill."

After the discovery, the company filed a police report. Jay Management has sued the residents, and the residents have counter-sued. Both sides allege wrongdoing.

"They're an oil company here in a small county, small town. They do have a lot of influence," Argueta said.

And the battle over who is to blame continues.

