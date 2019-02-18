Houston officials and community members discuss 'no-knock' raid warrants

HPD town hall recap following fatal officer-involved shooting.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says 'no-knock' warrants will end on his watch after the controversial raid that left a man and his wife dead on the southeast side.

The announcement came at a town hall meeting Monday night hosted by the Greater Houston Coalition of Justice.

Appearing alongside Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Acevedo said he is angry about what happened, but vowed that changes are coming.

"Nobody is as pissed off as me," Acevedo told the crowd. "There's a lot of good work going on. One or two people have taken relationships and taken community relationships back decades, and it pisses me off."

D.A. Ogg attempts to finish statement from angry community member.


The meeting comes on the heels of revelations that the Jan. 28 raid on Harding Street in southeast Houston may have come under false pretense and that the incident involved a storming of the home without warning.

