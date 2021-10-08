Officers shot at while going after 2 robbery suspects in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two men they say robbed a man, led officers on a chase and then shot at them in southwest Houston.At about 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a robbery call at the 6200 block of Richmond. Police said a man was leaving work when two men robbed him.An off-duty sergeant was at the scene and someone alerted him of the robbery. When the sergeant spotted an unmarked unit in the area, he informed them of the situation.The patrol car approached the suspected vehicle, but the driver took off and a chase ensued.The suspect led officers through a neighborhood and a portion of Highway 59. At one point, officers were fired at multiple times. But no one was injured.The chase ended along the 5200 block of Renwick, where the suspects tried to jump a curb. After that, officers said the suspects fled on foot.Although the suspects got away, officers said they are thankful no one was hurt.