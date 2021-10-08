shooting

Officers shot at while going after 2 robbery suspects in SW Houston, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Officers shot at in west Houston, no injuries reported, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two men they say robbed a man, led officers on a chase and then shot at them in southwest Houston.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a robbery call at the 6200 block of Richmond. Police said a man was leaving work when two men robbed him.


An off-duty sergeant was at the scene and someone alerted him of the robbery. When the sergeant spotted an unmarked unit in the area, he informed them of the situation.

The patrol car approached the suspected vehicle, but the driver took off and a chase ensued.

The suspect led officers through a neighborhood and a portion of Highway 59. At one point, officers were fired at multiple times. But no one was injured.


The chase ended along the 5200 block of Renwick, where the suspects tried to jump a curb. After that, officers said the suspects fled on foot.

Although the suspects got away, officers said they are thankful no one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar chaseofficer involved shootingrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News