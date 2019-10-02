rescue

Officers formed human chain to rescue family of 4 during Imelda

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe police officers formed a human chain to pull a family of four, including two children, from rushing water during Tropical Storm Imelda's wrath.

On Tuesday, the police department released bodycam footage of that scene near I-45 on the east feeder road.

The officers are seen saving the family from their flooded vehicle, and one by one, the officers pull both children to safety.

The officers then pry open a door and help two adults out.

According to the police department, this was just one of many water rescues during the Imelda disaster.

SEE ALSO:
Man says playing music amid Imelda flood brought him peace

EMBED More News Videos

HOPE IN TIMES OF TRAGEDY: Even though his family's home was damaged by Imelda floods, he still says it's a wonderful world.



USPS 'making progress' despite roof collapse caused by Imelda
EMBED More News Videos

The Post Office says they are "making progress" after Imelda damages processing facility



Imelda forces Kingwood couple to restart repairs from May flood
EMBED More News Videos

Kingwood resident Melissa Clark said Tropical Storm Imelda ruined the rebuild that she and her husband have worked on since May.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroefloodingrescuetropical stormbody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Man trapped in crushed car records his own rescue
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
16-year-old football player lifts car off trapped neighbor
Worker rescued after fall at water treatment plant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
Deputy's nephew 'so proud' of uncle's community impact
Wife finds husband shot to death after home alarm goes off
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Giant sand pile mistakenly dumped on senior's driveway
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Show More
Accused deputy killer's parole part of "systemic problem"
Houston mayor's rival questioning $95,000 internship
New Jersey 5-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks
Artwork honors slain deputy's deep interaction with community
Deputy Dhaliwal remembered as humanitarian by friends
More TOP STORIES News