Officers formed human chain to rescue family of 4 during Imelda

On Tuesday, the police department released bodycam footage of that scene near I-45 on the east feeder road.
The officers are seen saving the family from their flooded vehicle, and one by one, the officers pull both children to safety.
The officers then pry open a door and help two adults out.
According to the police department, this was just one of many water rescues during the Imelda disaster.
