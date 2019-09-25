Weather

Man says playing music amid Imelda flood brought him peace

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Sometimes when words fail, music can speak.

Geovani Ayala, a band director with the Conroe Independent School District, was captured on cell phone video playing the flugelhorn in his mother's backyard that flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda.

"Honestly, yes, I was surprised," he said. "My first reaction when I started to realize the video was going everywhere and reaching a lot of people, my first reaction was like, 'Whoa!'"

Ayala, who can play multiple instruments, says music is what provides him peace, so he decided to play the day after Imelda drenched the Houston area.

He started out in the front yard, but then moved to the back, pulling out a ladder into the middle of standing water and climbing on top. His song of choice: "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.

FULL VIDEO: Musician plays on top of ladder in middle of Imelda flood water
EMBED More News Videos

In the middle of high water, this wind instrumentalist shows off his flugelhorn skills during the Imelda floods.



"I was surrounded by everything, and Mother Nature did its thing and there was nothing we could do to avoid that," explained Ayala. "So, the piece that came to my mind was, rain or shine, this is a wonderful world."

Ayala's mother took in nearly a foot of water and lost two vehicles to the remnants of Imelda. The family is now helping in the clean-up process, but admits that moving forward will be a challenge.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help the Ayala family, garnering more than $1,300 on donations.

"That family... that flugle horn... strength and love in the face of adversity," wrote a supporter.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherconroefloodinghoustonviral videobuzzworthysocial mediamusicweatherstormfeel goodstorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar owner found dead during Imelda was shot to death
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Pelosi can't change 'laws of this Congress': House GOP leader
What is an impeachment inquiry?
4 therapy horses stolen from field during Imelda, owner says
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Officer accused of kneeing man in face won't face charges
Show More
Man accused of killing 6 not insane, psychologist testifies
Teacher accused of cutting student's hair with scissors
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Kyle Allen: What to know about UH alum-turned-NFL starter
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
More TOP STORIES News