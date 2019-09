USPS 'making progress' despite roof collapse caused by Imelda

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents from Conroe to Galveston are complaining that they haven't gotten their mail since a postal facility roof collapsed during Tropical Storm Imelda.Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service says just about all of their mail delivery has returned to normal."I understand the problem and it's not really, I guess, their fault, because there are a lot worse things going on. But they should come forth with a statement," said Georgeann Carmichael, who hasn't gotten her mail since Wednesday.It's a cause of concern for many people who are expecting checks, medicine or in, Carmichael's case, her bills.Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia held a news conference to give an update on the status of the largest USPS processing and distribution center in the U.S.She hoped to be joined by a postal service representative who could give specifics."We were told that we could not visit today, and, no, we could not tour it today, and that, no, they were not able to join us today," said Garcia.The congresswoman says she was told they are waiting on their recovery team to fully evaluate their next steps at the Aldine Bender plant.In the meantime, people like Carmichael says she's just going to keep checking her mailbox and hoping there are letters inside."I guess if no mail is delivered this week I will check the people I normally receive bills from and explain to them and see where to go from there," said Carmichael.The U.S. Postal Service released the following information about mail delivery:Related: Post Office building roof collapses in northeast Houston.