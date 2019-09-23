USPS 'making progress' despite roof collapse caused by Imelda

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents from Conroe to Galveston are complaining that they haven't gotten their mail since a postal facility roof collapsed during Tropical Storm Imelda.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service says just about all of their mail delivery has returned to normal.
"I understand the problem and it's not really, I guess, their fault, because there are a lot worse things going on. But they should come forth with a statement," said Georgeann Carmichael, who hasn't gotten her mail since Wednesday.
It's a cause of concern for many people who are expecting checks, medicine or in, Carmichael's case, her bills.
Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia held a news conference to give an update on the status of the largest USPS processing and distribution center in the U.S.
She hoped to be joined by a postal service representative who could give specifics.
"We were told that we could not visit today, and, no, we could not tour it today, and that, no, they were not able to join us today," said Garcia.
The congresswoman says she was told they are waiting on their recovery team to fully evaluate their next steps at the Aldine Bender plant.
In the meantime, people like Carmichael says she's just going to keep checking her mailbox and hoping there are letters inside.
"I guess if no mail is delivered this week I will check the people I normally receive bills from and explain to them and see where to go from there," said Carmichael.
The U.S. Postal Service released the following information about mail delivery:
All Post Offices/Stations/Branches/Finance Units have resumed normal operations, with the exception of the below listed offices that remain closed until further notice:
All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 773 with the exception of:
Porter Post Office, 23550 Partners Way, Porter, TX 77365
Operations for the Porter Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location.
New Caney Post Office, 20811 US Highway 59, New Caney, TX 77357 (Hours of operation: M-F 9:00 AM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)
All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 775 with the exception of:
Devers Post Office, 102 S Gates St, Devers, TX 77538
Operations for the Devers Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location.
Liberty Post Office, 1515 Sam Houston St, Liberty, TX 77575 (Hours of operation: M-F 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM, Sat. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM)
All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 776 with the exception of:
Hamshire Post Office, 25142 Highway 124, Hamshire, TX 77622
Stowell Post Office, 3608 State Highway 124, Stowell, TX 77661
Mauriceville Post Office, 11424 Highway 12, Mauriceville, TX 77626
Nome Post Office, 2285 Highway 90, Nome, TX 77629
Operations for the Hamshire and Stowell Post Offices have been moved to the following alternate location.
Winnie Post Office, 324 Highway 124, Winnie, TX 77665 (Hours of operation: M-F 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)
Operations for the Mauriceville Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location.
Evadale Post Office, 225 FM 105, Evadale, TX 77615 (Hours of operation: M-F 8:30 AM-11:30 AM/12:30 PM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)
Operations for the Nome Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location.
China Post Office, 305 N Broadway St, China, TX 77613 (Hours of operation: M-F 8:00 AM-12:00 PM/1:00 PM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)
