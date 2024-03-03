Suspect fatally shot by HPD officer in SW Houston neighborhood, police say

A suspect was reportedly shot by a Houston Police Department officer on Sunday in the 14400 block of Alrover Street.

A suspect was reportedly shot by a Houston Police Department officer on Sunday in the 14400 block of Alrover Street.

A suspect was reportedly shot by a Houston Police Department officer on Sunday in the 14400 block of Alrover Street.

A suspect was reportedly shot by a Houston Police Department officer on Sunday in the 14400 block of Alrover Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was fatally shot by a Houston Police Department officer following a disturbance in a southwest Houston neighborhood, police say.

The situation unfolded in the 14400 block of Alrover Street and Dalmation Drive, near Petersen Elementary School.

HPD sent out a post saying an officer discharged his weapon at a suspect, who was struck.

In a press conference, HPD Chief Troy Finner confirmed the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the fourth fatal shooting involving law enforcement in the Greater Houston area in the past four days.