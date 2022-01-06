officer involved shooting

Cameras capture domestic dispute suspect as he shot at officers after leading them on chase

Video shows several angles as the man shot at officers outside the home of the family police say he threatened to kill.
EMBED <>More Videos

Cameras capture man involved in shootout with officers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly-released video shows the chaos when Houston Police Department officers exchanged fire with a suspect who police said threatened to kill his family members at a home on the city's east side.

Video captured the confrontation on Dec. 10 in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive. Houston police released body camera and Ring doorbell footage Thursday that showed the confrontation with the suspect identified as Marc Anthony Limon.

At about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a family disturbance call, but by the time they arrived at the home, Limon was no longer there.



HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien said officers spent approximately 45 minutes at the scene trying to find Limon when they noticed the man's vehicle driving back toward the house.

During an attempt to stop Limon, the man reached out the vehicle's window and waved a gun, according to Tien. Limon refused to stop, leading officers on a two-minute chase.

On his way back toward his family member's house, newly-released video shows Limon jump out of the vehicle and fire shots at the officers.



Three officers returned fire, but none of them were struck.

In the video, officers can be heard asking where Limon went because they no longer had sight of him. Body camera footage then shows officers running toward the side of a home, where Limon is seen lying on the ground.

"Turn on your stomach, turn on your stomach," one officer can be heard saying.

In response, Limon says, "I can't. You shot me right here."

HPD said Limon sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Video shows an officer immediately rendering aid before Limon was rushed to the hospital. He underwent surgery and is now in jail, according to court documents.

Limon is expected back in court Feb. 2.

"We are in the very early stages of the investigation, and we continue to process additional evidence as it becomes available," said HPD assistant chief Yasar Bashir.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimepolice chasecar chasecourtman injuredofficer involved shootingshootingman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Officer fires at suspect who hit cruiser, Jersey Village PD says
No one hit after HPD officer shoots at family violence suspect
No bond issued for 19-year-old arrested in deadly ambush shooting
19-year-old murder suspect arrested in fallen deputy's handcuffs
TOP STORIES
Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
Houston pastor gets 14-year sentence for sexual assault of 15-year-old
VP Harris inside DNC HQ on Jan. 6 when pipe bomb found outside
Crews search for reported missing person near Missouri City lake
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
Loaded gun found in a carry-on bag at IAH
Show More
Spurs' Tony Parker's home hits market for $19.5 million
Houston Gambler's new head coach is no stranger to the Bayou City
At least 63 Texans accused of taking part in Capitol insurrection
Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish,' Pope Francis says
Shop vintage Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, and LV at this Houston auction
More TOP STORIES News