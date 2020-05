Houston police officers involved in 4 deadly shootings in less than a month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police officers often face life-or-death situations and in Houston, the death part of that experience has become an even more grim statistic as of late.There have been four deadly officer-involved shootings since April 21 involving the Houston Police Department.The latest happened Thursday in southeast Houston involving a 30-year-old man. Officers were called to Scott Street near Corder for reports of a suspicious person with a firearm.On May 8, an HPD officer pulled over 48-year-old Adrian Medearis for speeding on the North Freeway . During a struggle, Medearis took control of the officer's Taser, forcing the officer to fire four rounds, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said. Medearis died after he was hit at least twice.Police say the officer's body cam and dash cam were recording during the incident.It was a call about a man firing a gun in east Houston on April 27 that ended with a man dead in an exchange of shots with officers. The man involved called 911 and told dispatchers, "I'm reloading my piece, and I'm ready for ya'll."A 14 minute incident in east Houston on April 21 ended with the death of Nicholas Chavez, a 27-year-old father of three. Chavez ignored commands, threatened officers, and stabbed himself before shots were fired, police said.In 2019, eight people were killed in 21 officer-involved shootings, according to statistics from the City of Houston