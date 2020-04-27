Man shot to death during confrontation with police in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death during a confrontation with police overnight in east Houston.

Police described the scene at Lane and Dorsett as complex and dangerous. They are still investigating if officers shot and killed the man or if the man shot himself.

According to authorities, it all started around 12:40 a.m. when the man called 911, then could be heard shooting a gun and saying, "I'm reloading my piece, and I'm ready for y'all."

When police arrived, they say the man came out of the house and started firing randomly. He then sat on the back porch and continued firing.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo told ABC13 officers could not get the suspect to drop his gun. Nearly an hour later, officers thought the man was shooting at them, so they fired back.

The man was pronounced dead in front of the house.



Acevedo said he talked to the man's stepdad, who was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

"Stepdad told me that he was awakened by the sounds of gunshots from the suspect. He said he did not come out, because he was in fear of the suspect. So this, according to the stepdad, he had a problem with some temper issues and some anger management issues and could be violent," Acevedo said.

Nobody, including the stepdad, was hurt.

The man's name and age have not yet been released.



