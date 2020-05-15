Suspect dies after multiple shots fired in officer-involved shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston police department provides updates on an officer-involved shooting at 3801 Noah Street near Scott Street in southeast Houston.




A man was fatally shot during a bizarre confrontation with a police officer in southeast Houston Thursday night.

Chief Art Acevedo said the man was armed and made a move for his weapon before the officer shot him several times. The man died at the hospital.

Thursday, around 6:24 p.m. police were called to Scott Street near Corder after reports of a suspicious person brandishing a firearm. The firearm was said to be a handgun.

The first officer on the scene engaged the man. After watching the officer's body-worn camera video, Acevedo briefed reporters.

He said the officer pulled out his Taser and, several minutes into the incident, switched to his gun.

He said the 30-year-old African-American man had a gun in his waistband and would not comply with commands.


He went on to say at one point, the man was chasing the officer around his patrol vehicle and calling him racial slurs. Meanwhile, the officer was calling for backup.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, then allegedly reached for his waistband, towards his gun. The officer fired several rounds as backup officers were arriving.

The officer, who is African-American, was not hurt. He has been with HPD for two years.

Acevedo said the man's family members were on the scene and told police he had been at his sister's house and left abruptly.

There were several eyewitnesses to the shooting and videos posted on social media. An investigation is underway.

