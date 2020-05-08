Man shot and killed by HPD officer after stealing Taser during traffic stop

HPD Commanders are en route to the scene of an officer involved shooting at the North Freeway northbound feeder at Beltway following a traffic stop that began at 1:05 am. The suspect is en route to an area hospital. The officer is uninjured. A PIO is also en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A North Freeway driver has died after he was shot to death Friday morning by a Houston police officer during a traffic stop.It began when the officer pulled the driver over in a parking lot on Esplanade for going more than 90 mph around 1:05 a.m.During that stop, the officer says he was giving the man a field sobriety test when a struggle broke out."That suspect, during the struggle, was able to retrieve the officer's Taser," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said. "The officer, still giving verbal commands, at some time during that struggle, once the suspect had the Taser, discharged his weapon several times."Police say the officer's body cam and dash cam were recording during the incident.The District Attorney's office is investigating.