LIVE: Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chief Art Acevedo is publicly addressing a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened when a gospel singer fought with an HPD officer during a traffic stop. The chief says the entire deadly interaction was captured on video, both by bodycam footage and a camera in the officer's patrol car.

The shooting happened just off the North Freeway in a parking lot on Esplanade last Friday at around 1 a.m.

According to police, the officer pulled the 48-year-old driver over for going more than 90 mph.

The officer says he pulled the man over for going more than 90 mph on the North Freeway, and a struggle broke out while administering a sobriety test.



The officer administered a field sobriety test and determined the man was possibly drunk. The officer then tried to arrest the man, and that's when a struggle broke out.

Chief Acevedo says the struggle continued to the front of the driver's car, where the officer pinned the driver to the ground. As he attempted to handcuff the man, the driver flipped the officer off of him.

HPD says during the altercation, the officer pulled out his Taser and fired it, but at some point the suspect was able to get the Taser in his hands. Police say the Taser was ineffective because of the close range.

That's when the officer fired four rounds. Police say the suspect was hit at least twice.



"That suspect, during the struggle, was able to retrieve the officer's Taser," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said. "The officer, still giving verbal commands, at some time during that struggle, once the suspect had the Taser, discharged his weapon several times."

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the officer's body cam and dash cam were recording during the incident.

The District Attorney's office is investigating.

The video above is from a previous story.
