Suspect shot by police is man wanted for breaking into Harris Co. deputy's home, HPD says

BREAKING: Law enforcement sources tell me the wanted man shot by Houston Police on the North side near Greens Road was involved in this mornings home invasion at the Precinct 1 deputy Constable’s home. https://t.co/KHejbVnUX0 pic.twitter.com/Kce0AvcQwp — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) June 21, 2021

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 500 block of West Greens Road near Antoine Dr.



Prelim info is a wanted suspect exchanged gunfire with HPD SWAT officers. No officers hit. Suspect was struck and is going to a hospital. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dI5tQ4MeJl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 20, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted suspect was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after an exchange of gunfire with Houston Police Department's SWAT team in north Houston.It happened in the 500 block of West Greens Road near Antoine Drive around 5:40 p.m.HPD said the wanted man was involved in breaking into the home of a Harris County deputy constable.SWAT officers were in the middle of serving the suspect a warrant when the incident occurred. HPD Chief Troy Finner said the suspect fired on officers and drove off but only made it two blocks down before firing on officers again.The suspect then crashed into a tree, according to Finner. That's when the man got out of the vehicle and fired a third time on officers. Finner said officers then fired back, striking him multiple times.No officers were hit, according to HPD.Finner said the suspect was in critical condition undergoing surgery.Police later described the suspect as a 27-year-old Hispanic. Finner said his family was cooperating with police all day and also noted the suspect has a history of mental illness.