Off-duty Aldine ISD police commander shoots at alleged car burglars Downtown, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Aldine ISD police commander opened fire at suspected car burglars on Saturday morning in a Downtown apartment parking garage, Houston police say.At about 3 a.m., investigators say someone was trying to steal a GMC Denali at Market Square Tower Apartments on Preston, near Louisiana Street.The off-duty commander tried to make contact with the burglars, but authorities said the thieves took off, almost hitting the commander.The commander shot at the vehicle as they drove away. Investigators say it is unclear if anyone was struck.The Houston Police Department said they've had numerous auto thefts at this apartment complex.