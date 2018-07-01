Cy-Fair ISD officer recovering after being struck by car in Tomball

Off-duty officer in critical condition after being struck by car, Christine Dobbyn reports.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
An off-duty Cy-Fair ISD police officer is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The officer, Marvin Harris, was riding a motorcycle, was working a funeral procession when he was struck around 12:45 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Main, police said.


Officials said the officer was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The driver was cited for failing to yield, police said.


As Harris recovers, the Cy-Fair Police Department issued a statement updating on his health:

CFISD Police Officer Marvin Harris is recovering after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries that required surgery following an accident in Tomball on June 30. Thank you to the Tomball Police Department, Northwest EMS, Life Flight and Memorial Hermann Medical Center for the care they showed to our officer.
The CFPD joins Officer Harris's family in praying for a full and speedy recovery.

- Chief Eric Mendez, CFISD Police Department
Related Topics:
officer injuredtraffic accidentTomball
