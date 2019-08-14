water rescue

Off-duty firefighters save family on sinking boat in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Monaville firefighters took a last-minute fishing trip to Galveston Saturday to get away from the stress of work, but it ended up saving three lives.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Michael Fink, Tristan Aguirre and David Barry said they heard a loud crash and noticed a boat slam into the jetty.

"We could see the bottom of their vessel," Fink said. "It was laying on its side on the rocks."

The men said it was pitch black outside and the water was rough. They noticed the boat that crashed was taking on water quickly.

"We heard an audible cry for help, 'Call Coast Guard! Help,'" Fink said. "Without even thinking, (Barry) cuts the fishing lines. We don't even reel them in. We just cut them."

Within about 15 minutes, the men were able to rescue a father, son and grandfather from the sinking boat. Shortly after, the family's boat capsized.

The Monaville firefighters treated the grandfather's injuries while they waited for the Coast Guard.

Once they were able to catch their breath, the men said they were in disbelief over what happened. They said they were in the right place at the right time.

The unsung heroes were not able to catch the men's names before they were taken away by the Coast Guard.

"If I had the chance to shake their hand one day, that's great," Fink said. "But our job is a shadow, then we're gone."
