Aldine ISD police captain honored for his actions during a fiery crash: 'We're always officers'

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Aldine ISD police officer was honored with a special award for his life-saving skills after he jumped into action to save two people who were trapped in a burning car after a crash.On July 20 at about 11 a.m., Aldine ISD Police Capt. Mark Harris was off-duty and running errands when he saw a car on I-45 engulfed in flames."It's a blessing to be able to be at the right place at the right time. I would want the same thing for someone to do for one of my family members," said Harris.But when Harris realized nobody was standing near the vehicle, he knew the drivers were still inside. That's when Harris and another driver jumped out of their cars and worked to get out the man and woman stuck inside.The cars were trapped together, with the airbags activated and the doors jammed shut.Together, Harris and the other Good Samaritan were able to rescue the two people just before Houston police patrol units arrived.The Aldine ISD police chief recognized Harris, who has been in law enforcement for 22 years, before the Aldine ISD Board of Education meeting and awarded him the Aldine ISD Police Department life-saving pin."We're always officers," Harris explained. "You don't get to take the badge in the drawer and say, 'I'm done for the day,' so if you see somebody that needs help, that's what we're here for."