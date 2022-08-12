Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead after his girlfriend shot him to death in north Harris County after he allegedly assaulted her, deputies said.

On Thursday, at about 5:45 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartments, located at 505 Cypress Station Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the victim, Odarrius Broden, 26, lying on the front porch of an apartment. Broden was unresponsive and bleeding from the head, deputies said.

Broden's 21-year-old girlfriend claimed Broden came to her apartment, argued with her, and physically assaulted her, authorities said.

The girlfriend locked Broden out of her apartment, and he forced her front door open, shattering the frame. She then fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.

Broden was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators interviewed neighbors and reviewed video from the apartment complex. The girlfriend provided investigators with a statement.

Anyone with any information related to this case can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.