viral video

TikTok user's skateboarding Fleetwood Mac video gets Ocean Spray's attention

A TikTok user's video showing him skateboarding while drinking a container of cranberry juice as a classic 1970s song plays has gone viral and led to some surprises for the Idaho man.

Last month, Nathan "Doggface" Apodaca posted the video to his TikTok account showing him drinking the Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" after his car broke down.



The video prompted many impersonations, using #DreamsChallenge, including a police officer in Pasco, Washington.



Mick Fleetwood even joined TikTok to do his own version of Apodaca's video.



"Get a tandem bike for 3 and we'll bring the juice..." Fleetwood said.

According to Billboard, the 1977 No. 1 hit garnered 8.47 million on-demand streams in the U.S. in the week ending October 1.

Ocean Spray became aware of Apodaca's video and thought they could help him out with his car troubles.

"We loved the skateboard, but thought this set of wheels had a better sound system..." the caption on Ocean Spray's Instagram video read.

The company showed up to Apodaca's home and presented him with a new 2020 Nissan Frontier truck. The bed of the truck was filled with Ocean Spray cranberry juice.



"This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours. All from Ocean Spray to you, man. Congratulations," an Ocean Spray representative says in the video.

In addition, Ocean Spray's CEO Tom Hayes took the challenge as well.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videosocial mediau.s. & worldsurpriseviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Tree trimmer goes on wild palm tree ride
Dog captivates neighbors with high jumps from backyard
Katy HS star Bronson McClelland withdraws from school
Parents defend video of 6-month-old son waterskiing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Watch issued for upper Texas coast
Honeymooners paid $5K for flight back to US ahead of Delta
Maliyah's mom's boyfriend tells police she was beat with brush
Netflix faces criminal charges in Tyler County
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
6 students accused in SFA 'swatting' case now suing school
2 HPD officers, deputy among those injured in late-night crashes
Show More
3 bodies still trapped in building that collapsed in CityCentre
Check your sports trading cards because sales are rocketing
Houston SPCA to evacuate animals in Louisiana ahead of Delta
ABC News veteran to host Crime Stoppers Speaker Series
Boy breaks down as HPD sergeant dad seeks kidney donor
More TOP STORIES News