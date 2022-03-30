Museum of Fine Arts, Houston opens famed Obama portrait exhibition with free Sunday celebration

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most highly anticipated art openings of the year is finally here, and to celebrate, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is throwing a free festival for all.The acclaimed Obama Portraits Tour opens at the MFAH on Sunday, April 3, and all are invited to an all-day bash. In honor of the inaugural day, the MFAH has made general admission to the museum and exhibit free on Sunday.Here, visitors are encouraged to don their "Sunday best" attire and gaze upon the vibrant portraits of President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama, and enjoy live music, food, and activations and special programs.