Conroe ISD science teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 36-year-old Oakridge High School science teacher who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.On Jan. 12 detectives began the investigation on Bonnie Guess Mazock after the victim's family and friends indicated Mazock was having relations with a student.Mazock had a warrant filed against her and has been taken into custody for indecency with a child.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for any information available in the incident and to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800 or to remain anonymous Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case #22A011519.