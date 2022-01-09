apartment fire

32 sustain 'life threatening' injuries in massive fire at NYC apartment; 63 hurt in total

About 200 firefighters were battling the five-alarm blaze in the Bronx.
EMBED <>More Videos

"We expect numerous fatalities," FDNY Commissioner says of Bronx fire

NEW YORK -- More than 60 people were hurt, dozens with life-threatening injuries, in a massive fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment building in New York City Sunday, officials said.

About 200 firefighters were battling the five-alarm blaze at the 19-story high-rise in the Bronx borough's Tremont neighborhood.

At least 32 residents are seriously injured, according to the New York City Fire Department. Nine are in serious condition and 22 less severe injuries, with 63 injured in total.

"We expect numerous fatalities," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.



Videos posted to social media show flames gushing out of multiple windows in the building.

Officials said the fire appears to have originated in a duplex apartment on the building's third floor. Many of the injuries were found on the upper floors, and officials believe smoke inhalation may be to blame.

The fire engulfed two floors of the building but smoke trailed through all 19 floors, Nigro said.

"The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented," he said.

An investigation is underway. Nigro said the fire is "not suspicious."

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkbuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Improperly discarded cigarettes cause of apartment fire, officials say
Teens escape deadly apartment fire from building's 4th floor: VIDEO
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
Pasadena ISD teacher loses everything in apartment fire
TOP STORIES
Humble residents wake up to significant damage after possible tornado
Homes and businesses damaged across Montgomery Co. during storm
Rain pushing towards the coast as front moves through
Funnel clouds spotted, wind and water damage reported in Houston
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
Teacher accused of keeping son in trunk to avoid COVID posts bond
Feds halt nearly $2 billion in Hurricane Harvey aid for Texas
Show More
US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge
7 dead, 3 missing after boulder crashes into tourist boats
Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests
Not all heroes wear capes: Man saves stranger from drowning
Baytown Macy's set to close its doors soon
More TOP STORIES News