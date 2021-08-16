holiday shopping

Nutcracker Market tickets on sale now at discounted price

Nutcracker Market announces triumphant in-person return this fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, get those credit cards ready. Tickets for the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market - The Redo went on sale Monday morning at a discounted price.

Typically, shoppers would pay $20, but as of 10 a.m., tickets are going for $18 on Ticketmaster. Discount general admission tickets will also go on sale at H-E-B Business Centers starting Monday, Oct. 11.

Those interested in special event tickets (including the Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, and Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon), as well as early bird, and group general admission tickets should call 713-535-3231.

The cherished shopping extravaganza, which has been known to draw more than 100,000 attendees, will run Nov. 11-14 at the NRG Center.

Technically, the market celebrated its 40th year in 2020, but COVID-19 cancellations pushed the in-person festivities to this year.

Shoppers can expect to see apparel, accessories, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, toys, and much more will fill the halls of NRG.

