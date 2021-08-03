holiday shopping

Beloved Nutcracker Market announces triumphant in-person return this fall

EMBED <>More Videos

Nutcracker Market announces triumphant in-person return this fall

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston, get those credit cards ready. One of the most beloved holiday shopping events is back - and in-person. Expect the masses to pack NRG Center this fall for the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market - The Redo.

The cherished shopping extravaganza, which has been known to draw more than 100,000 attendees - will run Nov. 11-14. Discounted general admission tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Aug. 16, per a press release.

Technically, the market celebrated its 40th year in 2020; COVID cancellations pushed the in-person festivities to this year. Mignon Gill will serve as the event chair.

Those interested in special event tickets (including the Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, and Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon), as well as early bird, and group general admission tickets should call 713-535-3231.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonholiday shoppingholidaycoronavirus texaschristmaseventschristmas evecommunityhouston culturemap
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Target introducing 'buy now, pay later' program
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News