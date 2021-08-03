Beloved Nutcracker Market announces triumphant in-person return this fall

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston, get those credit cards ready. One of the most beloved holiday shopping events is back - and in-person. Expect the masses to pack NRG Center this fall for the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market - The Redo.
The cherished shopping extravaganza, which has been known to draw more than 100,000 attendees - will run Nov. 11-14. Discounted general admission tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Aug. 16, per a press release.
Technically, the market celebrated its 40th year in 2020; COVID cancellations pushed the in-person festivities to this year. Mignon Gill will serve as the event chair.
Those interested in special event tickets (including the Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, and Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon), as well as early bird, and group general admission tickets should call 713-535-3231.
