Nueces Co. judge asks nurses to 'step up' amid staffing shortages and rising COVID cases

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A county judge is sending a heartfelt plea to area nurses who may have stepped away from hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said it is time for those health care workers to step up, return to work and help out with the surge of cases in the area."We truly need your help. Our community is facing an enormous challenge, and nurses have always risen to the challenge," said Canales.With the delta variant spreading rapidly, cities like Corpus Christi, Victoria, Kingsville, Beeville and San Antonio are facing yet another surge of infections, causing every hospital bed to be filled.Because there's a shortage of nurses in the area, hospitals are being forced to turn patients away, according to Canales.Canales has asked nurses and anyone who would like to help to contact the Nueces County Volunteer help line at 859-396-8204.