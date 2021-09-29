NRA announces 2022 dates for annual meetings in Houston

The event was set to take place in May 2021, but was canceled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the city.
"The NRA community was disappointed when high COVID rates in Harris County led to the cancellation of this marquee event," the NRA wrote on its website.
On Wednesday, the NRA announced its new date would be over Memorial Day weekend May 27 through May 29, 2022.
💥NEW: @NRA To Hold 151st Annual Meeting and Exhibits in Houston May 2022— NRA (@NRA) September 29, 2021
Announcement here➡️ https://t.co/E2UHkgQjmX pic.twitter.com/VPgULOzvVh
The event typically brings out thousands of people who participate in various NRA-organized events, meetings and social gatherings. It also includes the large exhibit space that features the latest in firearms and accessories.
"We are very eager to welcome the NRA back to Houston in 2022 for their long-awaited annual convention. Houston will be a fantastic host city for the NRA's membership and will show why we are the friendliest and most welcoming city in America. I am proud of the excellent work our sales team did to find a great solution not only for the NRA but also for our hospitality community as it continues to recover from the pandemic. This convention will be a huge boost to our local economy and will be a great addition to our already stacked convention calendar in 2022," said Houston First Corporation president and CEO Michael Heckman.
