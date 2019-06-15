'Nothing points to this family,' HCSO says Channelview family was not intended target in deadly shooting of 11-year-old

By Stefania Okolie
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office maintain that the family whose home was shot at Sunday morning was not the intended target.

"Nothing points to this family," said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland in an interview with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

The shooting of June 9 claimed the life of 11-year-old Kamren Cassius Jones, who was struck by a bullet while he was sleeping.

During the investigation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a number of casings were found in the driveway.

"They're cowards to shoot into a home not knowing who was in there," said Gonzalez. "They shot an innocent child that's there and this is uncalled for. This is sad, tragic, senseless and we're going to go after you."

According to investigators, Kamren's family had moved into the home a few months ago.

"There were some previous problems before they moved in," Gilliland said.

Investigators are working to figure out if the shooting may be connected to prior residents who were known to be involved in criminal activity.

"All indications are this family had nothing to do with this shooting," Gilliland told Eyewitness News.

Gonzalez said several other children were in the room at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Kamren.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-222-6000 or Crime Stoppers.

