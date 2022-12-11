North Shore football team clinches second trip in a row to state championship after Saturday's win

They did what they're known to do! The North Shore Mustangs are seeking their fourth state championship in five years after beating Austin's Westlake High School.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The North Shore Mustangs have done it again! The Texas powerhouse football team will be heading to state after a historic win on Saturday.

ABC13's Joe Gleason was on the sidelines watching the Mustangs do what they've been known to do: dominate.

The defending 6A Division 1 state champions handed Austin Westlake High School their first loss since 2019, snapping a 54-game win streak which was the longest current win streak in high school football history.

Westlake eliminated North Shore back during the 2020 season.

On Saturday, at Rice Stadium, the Mustangs used a strong running game and dominant defense for a 49-34 win.

