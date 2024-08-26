Jordan HS product Andrew Marsh honors his late-father by committing to Michigan on his birthday

"For me, it was a little of everything. Their history, their culture, what they bring to the table off the field, the championships," Marsh told ABC13 Sports after announcing his college commitment.

"For me, it was a little of everything. Their history, their culture, what they bring to the table off the field, the championships," Marsh told ABC13 Sports after announcing his college commitment.

"For me, it was a little of everything. Their history, their culture, what they bring to the table off the field, the championships," Marsh told ABC13 Sports after announcing his college commitment.

"For me, it was a little of everything. Their history, their culture, what they bring to the table off the field, the championships," Marsh told ABC13 Sports after announcing his college commitment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surrounded by family including a picture of him and dad, Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh announced his college commitment.

"I will be taking my talents to the University of Michigan," Andrew said.

He chose Michigan over Texas, Washington, USC and Colorado.

"There is a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders," he said. "For me, it was a little of everything. Their history, their culture, what they bring to the table off the field, the championships."

Marsh is a 4-star wide receiver on the field catching everything in sight. Off the field, Marsh is one of the most respectful young men that ABC Sports' Joe Gleason covered from the Houston area.

"This recruiting process for the past three years has been my life," Andrew's mom Eleanor said. "Now to watch him today, the calmness of him speaks volumes."

Making a college commitment is certainly something to celebrate. Andrew decided this announcement would come on his father Timothy's birthday. That's special because he passed away from cancer ten years ago when Andrew was just seven.

"Everything I was taught as a kid when I was young, I really tried to hold onto as I got older," Andrew said.

"It was all about his dad. He wanted to play football in the back yard. He wanted to go to basketball," Eleanor said.

"Right before he passed, he always said make sure to take care of your sisters and your mom," Andrew said.

"Not only did he make a commitment today, he made a commitment to honor his father so this means the world to me," Eleanor said.

Big things wait for Andrew this year and beyond, and his family will always be there to guide the way.

"I've always hoped that he was there watching and hope I'm making him proud," Andrew said.