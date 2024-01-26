North Houston chase ends in rollover crash and highlights recent trend in driver recklessness

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway following a police chase that ended in a crash in north Houston on Thursday night.

Harris County Sherrif's Office deputies said it began on Mount Houston and US-59, where the driver was allegedly involved in a parking lot takeover, performing what they called reckless and deadly acts.

As deputies moved in to stop the suspect, he refused to comply, resulting in a chase, officials said.

Video shows the vehicle flipped over on Hardy Toll Road and Aldine Mail Route.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for possible injuries, while the passenger was released.

A sergeant at the scene said that similar incidents are happening weekly.

As of now, authorities anticipate charging the suspect with evading in a motor vehicle but said more charges could come later.