Murder suspect fatally shot as officers tried to serve arrest warrant in N. Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is dead after shots were fired as officers attempted to serve a capital murder arrest warrant in north Harris County on Wednesday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspect was shot as the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force attempted to serve the warrant in the 700 block of N. Ella Creek Drive near Rankin Road.

Gonzalez said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers.

SkyEye video from above the scene shows a large law enforcement presence in the area. Multiple departments were present, including Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department.

Gonzalez said there were no reported injuries to law enforcement personnel.

