Shooter on the run after killing man who allegedly broke into ex's apartment, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 35-year-old man was shot to death when he showed up to his ex-wife's apartment, all while a teenager and a child were inside, in north Harris County, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the Villa Springs Apartments in the 15000 block of Blue Ash Drive.

When officials arrived, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound inside the apartment.

According to what authorities told ABC13 at the scene, the man went to the apartment, got into an argument with his ex, then left.

Once he was gone, she called about eight to 10 friends, and they showed up to her apartment, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

The man returned, but when he wasn't allowed into the apartment, he forced his way in, Pinkins told ABC13.

That's when he was shot by someone inside the apartment, Pinkins said. That person fled.

A 14-year-old and a 5-year-old inside the home at the time weren't injured. Another person was taken to the hospital for unknown reasons.

Authorities are looking for the shooter and talking to witnesses in hopes of tracking him down.

