Teen found hanged to death outside Klein ISD school

Authorities say there is no foul play in the death of a teen found hanging outside of a school in Klein ISD.

Deputies responded to Ehrhardt Elementary School Tuesday at 8 p.m. to investigate the incident.

Overnight, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teen's death appears to have been a suicide.

"Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself. There are currently no signs of foul play. Cause of death is pending autopsy," the sheriff's office wrote in a tweet.



Sadly, this is the second incident this week after a man was found hanged to death in northwest Harris County.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273- 8255.
