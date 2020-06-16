Hispanic man found hanged to death in viral video in NW Houston was suicide, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of an adult Hispanic male who was found about 9:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Ella Blvd.



Foul play is not suspected. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 16, 2020

Medical Examiners Office has identified deceased individual. He is a Hispanic/Caucasian male, and described by his family as suicidal. No signs of foul play have been found and the evidence to date points to this being a suicide.



Investigation continues. https://t.co/LdJLDa39dg — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives responded to an apparent suicide near Shady Acres after video from a scene was circulated online throughout the day on Monday.Many people expressed outrage as initial rumors indicated it was an African American who was found hanging.Those who shared the video compared the death to that of two other recent hanging deaths involving black men in California that were also ruled suicides.Houston police later confirmed the man found hanging is Hispanic whose family said he was suicidal.Officials say the man was found dead around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed no signs of foul play were found.FBI released a statement on Monday on the recent hangings, saying: