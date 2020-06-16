Hispanic man found hanged to death in viral video in NW Houston was suicide, police say

Many people expressed outrage as initial rumors indicated it was an African American who was found hanging.
Those who shared the video compared the death to that of two other recent hanging deaths involving black men in California that were also ruled suicides.
Houston police later confirmed the man found hanging is Hispanic whose family said he was suicidal.
Officials say the man was found dead around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed no signs of foul play were found.
Homicide detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of an adult Hispanic male who was found about 9:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Ella Blvd.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 16, 2020
Foul play is not suspected. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. #hounews
Medical Examiners Office has identified deceased individual. He is a Hispanic/Caucasian male, and described by his family as suicidal. No signs of foul play have been found and the evidence to date points to this being a suicide.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 16, 2020
Investigation continues. https://t.co/LdJLDa39dg
FBI released a statement on Monday on the recent hangings, saying:
The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office for the Central District of California and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are actively reviewing the investigations into the hanging deaths of two African American men in the cities of Palmdale and Victorville to determine whether there are violations of federal law.