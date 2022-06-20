dog attack

NE Harris Co. dog attack victim, whose legs were amputated, dies from his injuries

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Huffman-area man died over the weekend after three dogs attacked him on June 9 as he was walking home.

Relatives identify the victim as 51-year-old Nicolas Vasquez.

According to neighbors, the attack happened after 9 p.m. Calvin Stoy saw Vasquez walk by. He heard dogs barking and then he heard some moans. Stoy found Vasquez in a ditch at Havard near Crosby-Huffman Road and said he had to fight off the neighbor's dogs.

"Both legs were torn up bad, hands and arms. He had bites on his head. He was in really bad shape. He lost a lot of blood," Stoy told ABC13.

Vasquez's legs were amputated below the knee, Vasquez's sister-in-law, Maria Castillo, said in a previous report.

She said this is the second time the dogs attacked him in a month. The pit bull-terrier mixes have been terrorizing the neighborhood for weeks, residents said.

Harris County Animal Control seized the dogs the night of the attack. They were under quarantine as of June 10, according to the Harris County Public Health's Veterinary Public Health Division.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they found a hole in the fence and the dogs had blood on them.

"You're responsible for what your dogs do," Stoy said.

